Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 512 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,514 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,445,590. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $593.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day moving average is $433.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.13. The firm has a market cap of $563.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

