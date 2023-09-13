Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $286.45. 264,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,488. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.19.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

