Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.63. 633,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,546. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

