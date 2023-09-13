Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.55. The company had a trading volume of 959,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.34. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.