Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

F stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 30,903,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,149,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

