Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 134,474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

