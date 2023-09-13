Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,360,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,617,000 after purchasing an additional 863,374 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 14,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

