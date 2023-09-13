Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 863,374 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,360,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 863,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Pfizer worth $949,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

