American Trust Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $430.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

