Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 154,614 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

