Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.