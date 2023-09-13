Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

