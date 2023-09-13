Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

