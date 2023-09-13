Power Corp of Canada Purchases 4,072 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,576,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

