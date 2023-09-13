Vawter Financial Ltd. Invests $246,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

