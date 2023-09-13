SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $12,269,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $301.66 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $776.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.