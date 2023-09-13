11,442 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

