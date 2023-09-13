Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,259 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

