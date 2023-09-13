Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,645,408 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,645,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,424,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,492,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,434. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

