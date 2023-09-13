Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,735,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,930.53. 28,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,057. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,963.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,904.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

