Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.55 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,075 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

MRO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,934,509. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,756 shares of company stock worth $2,935,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

