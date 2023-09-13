Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 489,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,416. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

