Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. 891,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

