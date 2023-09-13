Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 588,843 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 588,843 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $41,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 1,704,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

