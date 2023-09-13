Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $24,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

