TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8058 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.51.
NYSE TTE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. 449,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
