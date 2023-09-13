Casey’s General Stores, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $273.85. 175,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $274.10.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

