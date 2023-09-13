Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 689,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,634,000 after buying an additional 68,594 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,827,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,025,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,566,000 after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,415. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $312.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

