Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

LMT stock traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $421.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,085. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.