Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 370,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,478. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

