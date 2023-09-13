4,625 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,266. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

