5,792 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 403,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

