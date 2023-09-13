Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,678,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.39. 464,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,604. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

