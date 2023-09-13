Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 3,009 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044,404. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

