Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. 2,459,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,689. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

