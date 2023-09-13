Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.18. 813,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,861. The company has a market capitalization of $393.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

