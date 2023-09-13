Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 4,319,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,778,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

