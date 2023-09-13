Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.4 %

NUE traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 420,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,778. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.