Warther Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 874,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,895. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

