3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $58,496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.86. 199,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,500. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $264.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

