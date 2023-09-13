3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $826,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $110.58. 5,898,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,250. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.