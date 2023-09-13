Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

