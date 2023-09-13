NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

