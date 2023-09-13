TPB Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TPB Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.