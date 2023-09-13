3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.73 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.46. 1,079,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,545. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

