EMC Capital Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 61.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,685,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $725,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,847 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,807,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,890,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,837 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $2,643,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

