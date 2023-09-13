Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Putnam Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,021,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $294.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

