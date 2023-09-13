Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s current price.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 197,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $972,244. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

