iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

