AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

